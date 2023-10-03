Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Home » Coffee with a Cop event that was held at The Art of Coffee in La Marque
Community

Coffee with a Cop event that was held at The Art of Coffee in La Marque

by Brandon Williams
by Brandon Williams

Up to 50 people attended the Coffee with a Cop event that was held at The Art of Coffee in La Marque on Saturday. Thanks go out to Andrea, CPO Armando Rojas and Officer Kalee Heath for their coming out to work this event. Also, kudos go out to A-Shift, Sergeant Richard Hernandez, (Sergeant “Rhern”) for his support and attendance by him, & his team members: Corporal Nicole Galindo, CPO Daniel Cagnon, and CPO Kellie Stanford for all of them dropping in to chat with our community members.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

