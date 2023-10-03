Up to 50 people attended the Coffee with a Cop event that was held at The Art of Coffee in La Marque on Saturday. Thanks go out to Andrea, CPO Armando Rojas and Officer Kalee Heath for their coming out to work this event. Also, kudos go out to A-Shift, Sergeant Richard Hernandez, (Sergeant “Rhern”) for his support and attendance by him, & his team members: Corporal Nicole Galindo, CPO Daniel Cagnon, and CPO Kellie Stanford for all of them dropping in to chat with our community members.
