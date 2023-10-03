Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Salvation Army Galveston County Announces 2023 Angel Tree Registration 

by Brandon Williams
Angel Tree registration for Galveston County families seeking Christmas assistance for their children 12 and younger will be in Galveston at the Center of Hope at 601 51st. Street on October 24-26 from 9:00 am until 2:00pm.  There will be 3 days of registration available on the Mainland at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway on October 31 -November 2 from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm. Galveston County residents can sign up at either location.  

The Angel Tree Program matches sponsors with children of families in need of Christmas Assistance (toys and/or clothing). Sponsors give according to their ability. Parents can apply to receive toys of $30-$50 value. The program is designed to be affordable for anyone to sponsor children 12 years old and younger. A limited number of registrations for older children may be available, dependent on sponsor support. 

 Documentations that families need to bring with them to apply are proof of current address (lease or utility in your name), proof of all income including any government assistance and birth certificates for children 12 and under or official documents that contain their date-of-birth. Parents or guardians also need to be prepared to fill out a gift list with toy suggestions valued between $30 and $50 that are age appropriate and clothing sizes, keeping in mind that the children will not receive the clothes until Christmas. No phone applications are available. For questions call 409-763-1691.  

There are volunteer opportunities to help with registration. Contact Tracy Proctor at Tracy.Proctor@uss.SalvationArmy.org for details.  

