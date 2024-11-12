Coastal Community Federal Credit Union held its CU 4 Reality Fair on Nov. 7 at Sarah Giles Middle School in Texas City. Eighth-grade students were taught some of the ins/outs of managing and budgeting money in real-life situations through a financial literacy program that the credit union utilizes. Members from the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. also volunteered. CEO/President Carol Gaylord leads the credit union. For more information, call 409-765-6067.
