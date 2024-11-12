Home NewsCommunity Coastal Community Federal Credit Union held its CU 4 Reality Fair on Nov. 7
Community

Coastal Community Federal Credit Union held its CU 4 Reality Fair on Nov. 7

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Coastal Community Federal Credit Union held its CU 4 Reality Fair on Nov. 7 at Sarah Giles Middle School in Texas City. Eighth-grade students were taught some of the ins/outs of managing and budgeting money in real-life situations through a financial literacy program that the credit union utilizes. Members from the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. also volunteered. CEO/President Carol Gaylord leads the credit union. For more information, call 409-765-6067.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Independent Bankers Association of Texas

Global Nonprofit DSNDP Volunteers from Texas participate in Cleanliness Drive!

MOORE MEMORIAL PUBLIC LIBRARY NOVEMBER EVENTS

TCLM Chamber of Commerce Honors Women in Leadership

Honoring Taiwan’s National Day in Houston

Bayou Fest Schedule

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close